Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Leuthold Core ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 41.63% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LCR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. Leuthold Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

About Leuthold Core ETF

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

