Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $428.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $410.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.64. Linde has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

