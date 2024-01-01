Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Reaches $5.49 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $267.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $74.09 or 0.00169701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,045,713 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

