Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.66. 3,686,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,037. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.