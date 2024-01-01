Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

