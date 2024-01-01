Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

