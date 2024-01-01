Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,820,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,933,000 after acquiring an additional 982,883 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 454,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.