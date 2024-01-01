Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.69 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,443 shares of company stock worth $10,588,761 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

