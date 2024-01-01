Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 23,360 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.