Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.56. The company had a trading volume of 578,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,150. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $274.80 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

