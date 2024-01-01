Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.