Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 960,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.