Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

