Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.07. 2,905,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

