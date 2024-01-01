Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $82,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

