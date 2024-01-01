Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Boit C F David

Boit C F David grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.24. 832,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

