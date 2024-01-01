LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 1.0% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

