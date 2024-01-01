Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 363,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.