Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $131.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $84.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

