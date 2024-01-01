Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,285,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

