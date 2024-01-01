Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 724 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,649. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

