Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Sempra worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

