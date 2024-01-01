Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 308 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.71. The stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

