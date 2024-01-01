Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 331,590 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $33,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 3,099,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

