Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $36.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.71. 864,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.