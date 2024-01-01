Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

