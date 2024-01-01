Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 43,832 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the period. PG&E comprises about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $30,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PCG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. 9,809,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,635,066. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

