Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,671. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $400.02. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

