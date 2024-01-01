McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $195,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.51. 2,227,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,200. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.