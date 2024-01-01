MELD Price Hits $0.0179 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, MELD has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,648,774,992 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01779896 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,079,042.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

