Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $719,167.13 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $719,167.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

