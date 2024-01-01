MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $65.42 million and $119,077.01 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

