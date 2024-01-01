MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

