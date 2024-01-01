Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

