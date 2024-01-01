MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 362,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

HOLO stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter worth $296,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.