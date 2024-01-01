Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $87.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

