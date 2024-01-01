Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.11. 945,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.