Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $45,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. 3,768,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,091. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.13, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

