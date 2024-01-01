Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 30,870 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.98% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 145,807 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.29. 663,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,344. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

