Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. 4,730,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

