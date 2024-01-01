Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 809,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

