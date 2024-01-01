Mission Wealth Management LP Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 785,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

