Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 98,765 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter.

NUEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

