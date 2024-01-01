Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,113 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.94. 232,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

