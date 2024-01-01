Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,759 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

