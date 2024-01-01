Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,095 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.52. 979,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,574. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.