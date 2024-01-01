Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 120,160 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,160 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.49.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.