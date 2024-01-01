Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

