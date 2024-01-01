Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMSI remained flat at $50.53 during trading on Monday. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

