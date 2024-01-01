Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $68.79 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $168.62 or 0.00386054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $68.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,677.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00169969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.93 or 0.00608852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00234865 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,378,776 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

